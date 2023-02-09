Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan Sells 5,882 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $488,323.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,925,145.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $236,164.44.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $83.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $98.92.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POWI. Cowen lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Power Integrations by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 31,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 37,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

