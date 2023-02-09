Prom Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.32 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $5.00 or 0.00022106 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $91.16 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prom has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00050792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030487 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019067 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00226212 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.36761819 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $11,276,286.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

