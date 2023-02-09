ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQRGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRQR. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

NASDAQ:PRQR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. 330,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.32% and a negative net margin of 2,075.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. On average, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 924.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 931,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 840,500 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 184.9% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,707,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,221 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,344,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 324,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

