PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) Given New GBX 205 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 216 ($2.60) to GBX 205 ($2.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PZ Cussons stock remained flat at C$5.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.23. PZ Cussons has a one year low of C$4.90 and a one year high of C$5.88.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

