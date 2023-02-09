Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at UBS Group

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.97) to €54.60 ($58.71) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Qiagen Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE QGEN traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 66,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,539. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qiagen

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Qiagen had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Qiagen by 63.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,258,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,960 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,134,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,192,000 after buying an additional 642,575 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 3,367.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 647,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 628,682 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 681,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,302,000 after buying an additional 539,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 915,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,781,000 after buying an additional 500,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

