QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,543 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,341,554 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $151,569,000 after purchasing an additional 231,466 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 98,293 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 306,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,545. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.90. 1,340,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,646,987. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $149.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $181.99.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.