Quantstamp Market Cap Reaches $11.34 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $11.34 million and approximately $272,906.34 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.40 or 0.00445623 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000109 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,716.74 or 0.29519402 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.60 or 0.00424547 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

