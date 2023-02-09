Quantum (QUA) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5,602.59 and $181,015.57 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00047701 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031445 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019577 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00221684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002941 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,237.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

