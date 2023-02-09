Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,098,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,970 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 6.22% of Rayonier worth $272,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 97.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 300.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter worth $52,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 148.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Rayonier by 319.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Price Performance

NYSE:RYN opened at $35.58 on Thursday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity at Rayonier

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $708,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,225,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.