Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GSK (GSK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GSK (LON: GSK) recently:

2/2/2023 – GSK had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($16.23) to GBX 1,400 ($16.83). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – GSK had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,510 ($18.15) price target on the stock.

2/2/2023 – GSK had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($17.43) price target on the stock.

2/1/2023 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/1/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,350 ($16.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/1/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,245 ($14.97) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/1/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,575 ($18.93) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/31/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,500 ($18.03) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/26/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,450 ($17.43) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/25/2023 – GSK had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/19/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,350 ($16.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/18/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,245 ($14.97) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/17/2023 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,580 ($18.99) price target on the stock.

1/11/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,350 ($16.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/10/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,450 ($17.43) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/9/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,245 ($14.97) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/6/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,510 ($18.15) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/5/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,575 ($18.93) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/4/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,450 ($17.43) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/3/2023 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,350 ($16.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/29/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,450 ($17.43) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/23/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,450 ($17.43) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/15/2022 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of LON GSK traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,502.60 ($18.06). 8,062,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,452,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. GSK plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.41). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,434.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,423.21. The firm has a market cap of £61.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,378.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.13%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.47) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($13,937.90). In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.03) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($35,769.92). Also, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.47) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($13,937.90). Insiders have purchased 2,907 shares of company stock worth $4,147,947 in the last 90 days.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

