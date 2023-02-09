Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vericel (VCEL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) recently:

2/4/2023 – Vericel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/31/2023 – Vericel had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Vericel was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/27/2023 – Vericel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2023 – Vericel had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2022 – Vericel had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vericel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.15 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $43.97.

Get Vericel Co alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Vericel

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,083,517.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 100,000.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vericel during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vericel by 43.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 106.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.