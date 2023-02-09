Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 8,885 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $78,276.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,602,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,981,919.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $77,388.35.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $68,325.65.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $64,416.25.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $79,609.60.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $77,743.75.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $197,602.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RXRX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.06. 939,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,931. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $14.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 860.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXRX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $59,005,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,820,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after buying an additional 2,430,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,921,000 after buying an additional 1,525,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after buying an additional 1,393,519 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

