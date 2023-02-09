Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 8,885 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $78,276.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,602,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,981,919.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 24th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $77,388.35.
  • On Tuesday, January 10th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $68,325.65.
  • On Tuesday, December 27th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $64,416.25.
  • On Tuesday, December 13th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $79,609.60.
  • On Tuesday, November 29th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $77,743.75.
  • On Wednesday, November 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $197,602.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RXRX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.06. 939,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,931. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $14.18.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 860.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXRX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $59,005,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,820,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after buying an additional 2,430,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,921,000 after buying an additional 1,525,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after buying an additional 1,393,519 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

