Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($7.81) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 390 ($4.69) to GBX 380 ($4.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 510 ($6.13) to GBX 466 ($5.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.51) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 499 ($6.00) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 477 ($5.73) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 582.75 ($7.01).

RDW traded down GBX 7 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 538 ($6.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,877. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.41. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 367.40 ($4.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 647 ($7.78). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 492.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 481.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

