Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 31,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 47,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REED. Maxim Group lowered Reed’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reed’s in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $8.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

Reed’s ( NASDAQ:REED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,582.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Reed’s, Inc. will post -6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REED. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 178.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Reed’s in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Reed’s by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

