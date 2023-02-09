Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98, Briefing.com reports. Regency Centers had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Regency Centers updated its FY23 guidance to $4.03-4.11 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.03-$4.11 EPS.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.55. 1,199,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $73.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.37.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 24.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 125.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on REG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

