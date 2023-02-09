Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98, Briefing.com reports. Regency Centers had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Regency Centers updated its FY23 guidance to $4.03-4.11 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.03-$4.11 EPS.
Regency Centers Stock Performance
REG traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.55. 1,199,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $73.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.37.
Regency Centers Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on REG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.
About Regency Centers
Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regency Centers (REG)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.