Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.03-$4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Regency Centers also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.03-4.11 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Robert W. Baird raised Regency Centers from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.27.

NASDAQ REG traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,382. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

