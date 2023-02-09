Reko International Group (OTCMKTS:RKIGF) Trading Down 3.6%

Reko International Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKIGF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Reko International Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.

About Reko International Group

Reko International Group Inc designs and manufactures various engineered products and services for original equipment manufacturers in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the design and construction of specialty machines and lean cell factory automation solutions, and robotics integration; precision machining of critical components and assemblies; and plastic injection and compression acoustic molds.

