Relay Medical (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Trading Up 22.9%

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 22.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 32,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 68,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
Relay Medical Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.
Relay Medical Company Profile
Relay Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development of novel medical devices for in vitro diagnostics and point-of-care testing. Its platform technologies include HemoPalm and Pharmatrac. The HemoPalm develops a POCT unit-use cartridge based blood analyzer with full enterprise capabilities.
