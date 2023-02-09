Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Atmos Energy Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Atmos Energy in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $6.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.77. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atmos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.29.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $116.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.85.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

