Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 102.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

REXR stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,030. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,066,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,163,000 after purchasing an additional 236,991 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,132,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,080,000 after purchasing an additional 136,151 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,644,000 after buying an additional 165,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,635,000 after buying an additional 73,067 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.