Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 14,000 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. cut its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Ameresco worth $13,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the first quarter worth $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1,878.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 19.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.31. 28,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,347. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.62. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

