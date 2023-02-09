Robert W. Bachman Sells 6,093 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 6,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $100,656.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 573,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,823.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:XM traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $16.02. 3,001,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,901,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 29,734 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

