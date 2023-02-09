Robert W. Bachman Sells 6,093 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 6,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $100,656.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 573,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,823.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Qualtrics International Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:XM traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $16.02. 3,001,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $32.81.
Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on XM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.
Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.
