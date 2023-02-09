Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.85–$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.00-$3.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Bank of America raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.93.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.53. 5,143,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,138. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 9,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $566,196.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,157,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,115,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468. Corporate insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

