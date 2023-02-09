Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,542 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,549 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 2.0% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $85,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 23.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,651 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 254,963 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 25,849 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $236,282,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Salesforce from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.03.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.18. 803,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,146,063. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.18 billion, a PE ratio of 605.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $124,721.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,453,356.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $124,721.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,453,356.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,855 shares of company stock worth $23,636,125. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

