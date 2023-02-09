SALT (SALT) 1-Day Volume Tops $40,862.69

SALT (SALT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000480 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 242.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market cap of $8.42 million and $40,862.69 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00046322 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001894 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00019389 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00223020 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002949 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.10542967 USD and is down -22.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $131,777.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

