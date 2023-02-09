San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.99

San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.99 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 28.28 ($0.34). San Leon Energy shares last traded at GBX 28.80 ($0.35), with a volume of 97,577 shares changing hands.

San Leon Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 20.10 and a quick ratio of 18.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 34.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £138.57 million and a PE ratio of 770.00.

San Leon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for San Leon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Leon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.