Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Saputo Stock Down 1.6 %

SAP traded down C$0.59 on Thursday, hitting C$35.29. 464,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$24.61 and a twelve month high of C$37.25. The company has a market cap of C$14.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,855.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$579,044.26. In related news, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total transaction of C$2,125,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,690,551.48. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.03 per share, with a total value of C$74,855.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$579,044.26.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAP. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.83.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

