Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.
Saputo Stock Down 1.6 %
SAP traded down C$0.59 on Thursday, hitting C$35.29. 464,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$24.61 and a twelve month high of C$37.25. The company has a market cap of C$14.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99.
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SAP. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.83.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
