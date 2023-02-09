Saputo (SAPIF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th.

Saputo Stock Performance

Saputo stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. Saputo has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAPIF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

About Saputo

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

