Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Boosted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,452 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.76 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31.

