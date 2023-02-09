Secret (SIE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,240.18

Secret (SIE) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. Secret has a market cap of $12.67 million and $12,240.18 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00225501 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00110559 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00063699 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00063315 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004441 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000415 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00466312 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $18,728.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

