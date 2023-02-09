Seele-N (SEELE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.72 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $78.28 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00376753 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,730,418.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

