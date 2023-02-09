Serum Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $44.68 million and $16.66 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Serum has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001572 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00444679 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000109 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.82 or 0.29456376 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.18 or 0.00422487 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.