Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $836.00 million-$853.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.03 million. Shutterstock also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.90-4.05 EPS.

Shutterstock Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of SSTK opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.62. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $98.74.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSTK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities cut Shutterstock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.50.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,677,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,075,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.