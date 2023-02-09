Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0043

Siacoin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $228.35 million and approximately $83.06 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,843.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.23 or 0.00422037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00095622 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.89 or 0.00699626 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00578181 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,299,972,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

