SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Cap Reaches $479.35 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $479.35 million and $331.77 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001830 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 110.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031505 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00046491 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00019356 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00222302 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00020797 BTC.

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,121,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,199,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.47695181 USD and is down -16.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $447,811,629.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

