Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $582.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 45.28%. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SKY opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average of $56.22. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $81.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,217.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,217.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $2,319,503.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,109 shares of company stock worth $2,699,241 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKY shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

