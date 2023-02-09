Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $582.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 45.28%. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.
NYSE:SKY opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average of $56.22. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $81.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.68.
In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,217.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,217.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $2,319,503.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,109 shares of company stock worth $2,699,241 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have commented on SKY shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
