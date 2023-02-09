Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,456 ($17.50) and last traded at GBX 1,456 ($17.50). 140,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 295,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,476 ($17.74).

Smithson Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,355.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,316.46. The firm has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Denise Hadgill bought 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,342 ($16.13) per share, for a total transaction of £14,909.62 ($17,922.37).

Smithson Investment Trust Company Profile

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between £500 million to £15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

