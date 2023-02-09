Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 617.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $159.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.35. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $329.49.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.28.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

