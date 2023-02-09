SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $725.00 million-$740.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $733.69 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.69-0.74 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.90.

Shares of SWI stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.61. 33,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,953. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $14.36.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $65,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 597,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 6,092.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

