SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00 million-$182.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.85 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.69-$0.74 EPS.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

SolarWinds stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 488,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,829. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.90.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $65,331.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 56.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 6,092.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

