Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

