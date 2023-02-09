Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$5.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SON. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of SON stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.75. 292,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,711. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SON. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

