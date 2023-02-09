Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.05 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 26.40 ($0.32). 291,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 382,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.25 ($0.33).

Sosandar Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of £52.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.88.

About Sosandar

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim jackets, tops, loungewear and leisurewear, jeans and jeggings, trousers, joggers and leggings, skirts, jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, blazers and trouser suits, leather, active wear, and nightwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, sandals, flip flops, and slippers; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, hats, scarves, shapewear and hosiery, and homeware for women.

Further Reading

