Sourceless Self Reported Market Cap Hits $128.01 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $128.01 million and approximately $1.09 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00609529 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

