South Dakota Investment Council Has $352,000 Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Amcor were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 81.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 406.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 46.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amcor by 29.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amcor Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on AMCR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.