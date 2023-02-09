Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Rating) were up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 331,465 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 132,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of C$48.11 million and a PE ratio of -4.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20.

About Southern Silver Exploration

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 34,415 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

