S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.35-$12.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. S&P Global also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.35-12.55 EPS.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $365.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $396.00.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after purchasing an additional 594,474 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,965,000 after acquiring an additional 370,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 89.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,226,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,921,000 after acquiring an additional 577,305 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

