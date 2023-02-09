S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.35-12.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55. S&P Global also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.35-$12.55 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Argus decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $363.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,434. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $423.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.81.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also

