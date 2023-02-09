SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,873 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $45.55.

