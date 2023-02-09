SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $25.45. 1,094,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,594,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYMB. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,828,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,582,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 994,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,676,000 after buying an additional 200,857 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 142,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 67,795 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,266,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,679,000 after buying an additional 52,487 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.